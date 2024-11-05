Left Menu

Arrests Made in Shiv Sena Leader Petrol Bomb Attack

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with a petrol bomb attack targeting Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana. Intended to disrupt peace in Punjab, the attacks sparked police action leading to the arrest of suspects linked to a terrorist group, Babbar Khalsa International.

Ludhiana police reported on Tuesday the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in a petrol bomb attack on the residence of Harkirat Singh Khurana, a Shiv Sena (Hind) leader. The incident occurred on November 2, with no injuries reported.

Commissioner Kuldip Singh Chahal stated that the accused were following instructions from Harjit Singh alias Laddi, a known terrorist from Babbar Khalsa International. The suspects include Manish, Ravinderpal Singh, Amit, and Jaswinder Singh, while another suspect, Lovepreet Singh, remains at large.

The police also connected the accused to a similar attack on October 16 against Shiv Sena (Bharat Vanshi) leader Yogesh Bakshi. Authorities suggest the incidents were intended to destabilize the peace in Punjab due to the leaders’ anti-terrorism stance.

