Left Menu

Tragedy in Gujarat: Officer's Bravery in Bootlegging Crackdown

A 50-year-old police officer in Gujarat was killed during an intervention against bootlegging. Sub-inspector J M Pathan was hit while trying to stop an SUV involved in smuggling liquor. The accident led to severe injuries, resulting in his death. Tributes honored his service in enforcing prohibition laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:05 IST
Tragedy in Gujarat: Officer's Bravery in Bootlegging Crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old police officer was tragically killed in Gujarat's Surendranagar district during an effort to curb bootlegging activities. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, police reported.

While attempting to intercept an SUV allegedly used for smuggling liquor, Sub-inspector J M Pathan of the state monitoring cell faced the fatal accident. Reports indicate that the vehicle bypassed the blockade set by the officers, leading to the collision.

The officer's untimely death has prompted an intense investigation. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed condolences and praised Pathan's bravery and commitment in upholding the prohibition laws, underscoring the risks faced by law enforcement in their duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024