Tragedy in Gujarat: Officer's Bravery in Bootlegging Crackdown
A 50-year-old police officer in Gujarat was killed during an intervention against bootlegging. Sub-inspector J M Pathan was hit while trying to stop an SUV involved in smuggling liquor. The accident led to severe injuries, resulting in his death. Tributes honored his service in enforcing prohibition laws.
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old police officer was tragically killed in Gujarat's Surendranagar district during an effort to curb bootlegging activities. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, police reported.
While attempting to intercept an SUV allegedly used for smuggling liquor, Sub-inspector J M Pathan of the state monitoring cell faced the fatal accident. Reports indicate that the vehicle bypassed the blockade set by the officers, leading to the collision.
The officer's untimely death has prompted an intense investigation. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed condolences and praised Pathan's bravery and commitment in upholding the prohibition laws, underscoring the risks faced by law enforcement in their duty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Spate of Road Accidents Claims Multiple Lives
Tragic Family Accident in Chhattisgarh: Fatal Collision with Cement Truck
Tragedy Strikes Al-Ayat: Train Accident Sparks Fury Among Residents
Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Accident Claims Young Life
Tragic Plunge: Couple Feared Dead in Ganga River Truck Accident