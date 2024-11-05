Tragedy in Gujarat: Officer's Bravery in Bootlegging Crackdown

A 50-year-old police officer was tragically killed in Gujarat's Surendranagar district during an effort to curb bootlegging activities. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, police reported.

While attempting to intercept an SUV allegedly used for smuggling liquor, Sub-inspector J M Pathan of the state monitoring cell faced the fatal accident. Reports indicate that the vehicle bypassed the blockade set by the officers, leading to the collision.

The officer's untimely death has prompted an intense investigation. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi expressed condolences and praised Pathan's bravery and commitment in upholding the prohibition laws, underscoring the risks faced by law enforcement in their duty.

