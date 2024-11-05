German Police Foil Right-Wing Militant Plot: Eight Arrested

German police have successfully disrupted a right-wing militant group, arresting eight suspected members who were allegedly planning a coup characterized by racist ideology and conspiracy theories. This intervention unfolded as authorities carried out a significant operation to neutralize the group known as the Saxony Separatists, according to prosecutors.

The group is driven by apocalyptic notions and beliefs that Germany is on the brink of collapse. The members were training in warfare, preparing for a pivotal 'Day X' to violently impose a new regime inspired by National Socialism in eastern Germany, as per the federal prosecutor's statement.

Among those arrested are four alleged founding members, accused of conducting paramilitary training. Those arrested face charges related to domestic terrorism. The police operation included raids on 20 sites and peripherally targeted additional suspects with the aim of dismantling these dangerous networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)