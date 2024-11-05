Escalating Tensions: The Gaza Conflict Intensifies
Israeli airstrikes across Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, amid a heightened military operation since early October. The Israeli military claims to have targeted terrorist infrastructure, while Palestinians report heavy civilian casualties and accuse Israel of creating buffer zones in northern Gaza.
Overnight Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, following intensified military operations that began on October 5th. The offensive has focused on northern Gaza, where significant damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties have been reported, according to Palestinian media and health officials.
In Beit Lahiya, an airstrike led to the destruction of two homes and resulted in 20 deaths, while additional strikes in Al-Zawayda and other areas continued to rack up the toll. The Gaza Health Ministry has yet to confirm exact figures amidst the chaos.
While the Israeli military reports the elimination of terrorist threats, Palestinians, forced to evacuate their homes under Israeli orders, accuse the army of aiming to clear northern towns for strategic buffer zones. Meanwhile, the conflict has concurrently spilled over into the West Bank, where violence has surged following the onset of war last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
