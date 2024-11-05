Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Gaza Conflict Intensifies

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, amid a heightened military operation since early October. The Israeli military claims to have targeted terrorist infrastructure, while Palestinians report heavy civilian casualties and accuse Israel of creating buffer zones in northern Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:37 IST
Escalating Tensions: The Gaza Conflict Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight Israeli strikes have claimed the lives of at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, following intensified military operations that began on October 5th. The offensive has focused on northern Gaza, where significant damage to infrastructure and civilian casualties have been reported, according to Palestinian media and health officials.

In Beit Lahiya, an airstrike led to the destruction of two homes and resulted in 20 deaths, while additional strikes in Al-Zawayda and other areas continued to rack up the toll. The Gaza Health Ministry has yet to confirm exact figures amidst the chaos.

While the Israeli military reports the elimination of terrorist threats, Palestinians, forced to evacuate their homes under Israeli orders, accuse the army of aiming to clear northern towns for strategic buffer zones. Meanwhile, the conflict has concurrently spilled over into the West Bank, where violence has surged following the onset of war last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024