CBIC Tightens Customs Inquiry Protocols for Swift Resolutions

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has instructed its customs formations to specify inquiry details in export/import fraud cases and complete investigations swiftly, ideally within a year. This move is aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing investigation-related disruptions for businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has mandated that customs field formations disclose the precise nature of inquiries during investigations into export/import fraud cases. They aim to complete the inquiries within a year to minimize disruptions to businesses.

The CBIC's latest directive emphasizes a balanced approach to tax evasion investigations, commonly referred to as commercial intelligence (CI) cases, promoting ease of doing business. Detailed information analysis and cross-checking should precede any investigation to reduce unnecessary interactions with importers/exporters.

CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal highlighted the new guidelines' intent to maintain transparency and curtail delays, fostering a more business-friendly environment. Customs officers initiating investigations are instructed to specify inquiry details in communication and allow for authorized representation where possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

