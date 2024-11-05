CBIC Tightens Customs Inquiry Protocols for Swift Resolutions
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has instructed its customs formations to specify inquiry details in export/import fraud cases and complete investigations swiftly, ideally within a year. This move is aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing investigation-related disruptions for businesses.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has mandated that customs field formations disclose the precise nature of inquiries during investigations into export/import fraud cases. They aim to complete the inquiries within a year to minimize disruptions to businesses.
The CBIC's latest directive emphasizes a balanced approach to tax evasion investigations, commonly referred to as commercial intelligence (CI) cases, promoting ease of doing business. Detailed information analysis and cross-checking should precede any investigation to reduce unnecessary interactions with importers/exporters.
CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal highlighted the new guidelines' intent to maintain transparency and curtail delays, fostering a more business-friendly environment. Customs officers initiating investigations are instructed to specify inquiry details in communication and allow for authorized representation where possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBIC
- customs
- import
- export
- fraud
- inquiry
- tax evasion
- business-friendly
- transparency
- regulations