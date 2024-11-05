CBIC Tightens Customs Inquiry Protocols for Swift Resolutions

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has mandated that customs field formations disclose the precise nature of inquiries during investigations into export/import fraud cases. They aim to complete the inquiries within a year to minimize disruptions to businesses.

The CBIC's latest directive emphasizes a balanced approach to tax evasion investigations, commonly referred to as commercial intelligence (CI) cases, promoting ease of doing business. Detailed information analysis and cross-checking should precede any investigation to reduce unnecessary interactions with importers/exporters.

CBIC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal highlighted the new guidelines' intent to maintain transparency and curtail delays, fostering a more business-friendly environment. Customs officers initiating investigations are instructed to specify inquiry details in communication and allow for authorized representation where possible.

