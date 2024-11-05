Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar: Bridging the Gap in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has firmly placed the redressal of public grievances at the forefront of the state's agenda.

In line with this, the government has introduced the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' initiative at Dodra Kwar in Shimla, illustrating a significant step towards improved governance.

This program promises direct interaction between authorities and citizens to swiftly address issues and include community suggestions for regional growth.

