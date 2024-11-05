Left Menu

Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar: Bridging the Gap in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasizes public grievance redressal as the state's top priority. The 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' initiative, launched in Dodra Kwar, aims to enable direct government-public interaction, fostering quick problem resolution and integrating public input for regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:26 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: Wikipidea
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has firmly placed the redressal of public grievances at the forefront of the state's agenda.

In line with this, the government has introduced the 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' initiative at Dodra Kwar in Shimla, illustrating a significant step towards improved governance.

This program promises direct interaction between authorities and citizens to swiftly address issues and include community suggestions for regional growth.

