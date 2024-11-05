Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into an illegal stone mining scam in Jharkhand's Nimbu Pahad. The investigation has focused on Pankaj Mishra, an alleged aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. As part of the probe, CBI officials conducted searches at 16 locations across three states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, targeting premises linked to suspects and their associates.

In Jharkhand, the operation spanned 11 locations in Sahibganj and three in Ranchi. Additional searches were carried out in Patna and Kolkata. These coordinated raids have resulted in the recovery of Rs 50 lakh in cash, as well as one kilogram each of gold and silver, alongside property documents valued in crores.

An official statement noted that the case was registered by the CBI on November 23, 2023, following directives from the Jharkhand High Court, marking a significant escalation in efforts to unearth the details of the scam.

