Youth Clash at Delhi Temple: A Case of Misinformation

An altercation between two groups of juveniles at a Delhi temple escalated into stone-throwing chaos, leaving two minors with injuries. Authorities have confirmed that the injured boys are in a stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Footage of the clash has gone viral on social media, showcasing the intensity of the confrontation. The police department received multiple emergency calls and swiftly intervened to control the situation. Initial investigations indicate that the scuffle involved two groups from the same community who had prior disputes.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings and are tracing social media accounts that allegedly spread false narratives about the incident. The police emphasize that actions are being taken to prevent any disruption to communal harmony.

