Carrefour's Unexpected Exit from Jordan
Carrefour Jordan is terminating its operations in the country, as announced in a Facebook post. The closure by the franchise, managed by UAE's Majid al Futtaim, provides no specified reason. Majid al Futtaim operates more than 375 Carrefour stores in 15 nations but has not commented on the closure.
Carrefour Jordan has announced the suspension of its operations in the country, stating in a Facebook post that it will no longer operate in Jordan. The supermarket chain, which is part of a franchise under UAE-based Majid al Futtaim, has thanked its customers for their support and apologized for the inconvenience.
Despite the announcement, the reason behind the closure remains unclear, as neither Majid al Futtaim nor Carrefour representatives were available for further comment. Queries directed at the spokesperson for Carrefour were referred to Majid al Futtaim, which has remained silent on the matter.
Majid al Futtaim, the exclusive Middle Eastern franchisee of the French retailer, continues to manage over 375 Carrefour stores across 15 countries according to its website. The impact of the Jordan closure on its regional operations and strategic decisions will likely attract scrutiny as details emerge.
