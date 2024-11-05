Left Menu

Carrefour's Unexpected Exit from Jordan

Carrefour Jordan is terminating its operations in the country, as announced in a Facebook post. The closure by the franchise, managed by UAE's Majid al Futtaim, provides no specified reason. Majid al Futtaim operates more than 375 Carrefour stores in 15 nations but has not commented on the closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:38 IST
Carrefour's Unexpected Exit from Jordan
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Carrefour Jordan has announced the suspension of its operations in the country, stating in a Facebook post that it will no longer operate in Jordan. The supermarket chain, which is part of a franchise under UAE-based Majid al Futtaim, has thanked its customers for their support and apologized for the inconvenience.

Despite the announcement, the reason behind the closure remains unclear, as neither Majid al Futtaim nor Carrefour representatives were available for further comment. Queries directed at the spokesperson for Carrefour were referred to Majid al Futtaim, which has remained silent on the matter.

Majid al Futtaim, the exclusive Middle Eastern franchisee of the French retailer, continues to manage over 375 Carrefour stores across 15 countries according to its website. The impact of the Jordan closure on its regional operations and strategic decisions will likely attract scrutiny as details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024