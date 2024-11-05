Death Threats Rock Uttar Pradesh as Authorities Scramble for Suspects
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been threatened with death on social media by Gorakhpur resident Riazul Haq Ansari. Police are actively investigating and seeking the suspect. Additionally, a woman in Mumbai was arrested for similar threats. Authorities consider these threats with utmost seriousness.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been the target of an alleged death threat on social media. The threat was reportedly made by a Gorakhpur resident hiding under an alias, according to police reports on Tuesday.
The man behind the threat has been identified as Riazul Haq Ansari, who used the alias Saif Ansari to make the threat on Instagram. He is currently on the run, and efforts to trace his online activity are underway.
Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, a woman named Fatima Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly issuing a similar threat to Adityanath. Despite holding a BSc in Information Technology, Khan is reported to be mentally unstable. Both incidents are being deeply scrutinized by authorities.
