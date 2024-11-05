HPRCA Announces Screening Test Results Amidst Scandal

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), situated in Hamirpur, has declared the results for six posts following screening tests conducted earlier this year, officials announced on Tuesday.

A total of 56 candidates have been shortlisted for final proceedings and appointments to roles such as preservation assistant, JE archeological, workshop instructor (mechanical), workshop instructor (welding), assistant chemist, and hostel superintendent-cum-physical training instructor, according to HPRCA Secretary Vikram Mahajan. These appointments will occur across various government departments, he added, noting that document verification for the qualified candidates is scheduled for November 20 at the HPRCA office.

Meanwhile, the results of the junior office assistant and several other examinations remain pending after alleged irregularities, including a paper leak scandal, were brought to light. This led to the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. The scandal came to a head on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance department arrested the commission's senior assistant, Uma Azad, with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, prompting the cautious withholding of certain examination results since then.

