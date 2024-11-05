Left Menu

Lawyers Lock Horns: Ghaziabad Court Crisis

In Ghaziabad, Bar Associations held sit-ins over a police baton charge incident, locking court gates for all except judges and judicial staff, postponing around 12,000 cases. The strike, sparked by a police-lawyers clash, demands the suspension of District Judge Anil Kumar and police disciplinary action.

  • India

In a significant development, Ghaziabad's Bar Associations staged protests following a baton charge by police at the district judge's court, extending their strike into its second day on Tuesday. Court entry gates remained locked, with one gate exclusively open for judges and judicial personnel.

This protest saw lawyers obstructing regular court activities, resulting in the postponement of over 12,000 cases, as litigants found themselves navigating detours, as confirmed by a judicial officer who requested anonymity.

The unrest rooted in an October 29 clash between police and lawyers, led to demands for the suspension of District Judge Anil Kumar and disciplinary measures against the involved officers. The demonstration was joined by Modinagar, Loni, and Sadar Tehsil Bar Associations, leaving judicial work at a standstill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

