Left Menu

Betrayal and Assault: The Dangers of Trust

In Hyderabad, three men from Uttar Pradesh allegedly lured a 50-year-old woman with the pretense of work, only to sexually assault her. Police have registered a gang rape case while the victim, having sustained facial injuries, was taken to the 'BHAROSA' support center for examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST
Betrayal and Assault: The Dangers of Trust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, three men from Uttar Pradesh allegedly lured a 50-year-old woman to their rented room in Hyderabad under the pretext of employment, only to violate her trust and assault her, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, who work as painters, deceived the victim by offering her work washing clothes. They transported her to their abode in an auto-rickshaw before executing their heinous crime. After the assault, the trio fled the scene, leaving the woman injured and traumatized.

The victim, bearing injuries on her face from the assault, has filed a complaint leading the police to launch an investigation. A case of gang rape and other serious charges have been registered. The woman has been provided with medical care and support at the 'BHAROSA' center where she is recovering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024