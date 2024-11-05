Betrayal and Assault: The Dangers of Trust

In a disturbing incident, three men from Uttar Pradesh allegedly lured a 50-year-old woman to their rented room in Hyderabad under the pretext of employment, only to violate her trust and assault her, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, who work as painters, deceived the victim by offering her work washing clothes. They transported her to their abode in an auto-rickshaw before executing their heinous crime. After the assault, the trio fled the scene, leaving the woman injured and traumatized.

The victim, bearing injuries on her face from the assault, has filed a complaint leading the police to launch an investigation. A case of gang rape and other serious charges have been registered. The woman has been provided with medical care and support at the 'BHAROSA' center where she is recovering.

(With inputs from agencies.)