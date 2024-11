Tensions Flare as Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces delivered new evacuation orders in north Gaza on Tuesday, alongside military operations which reportedly resulted in 35 fatalities since Monday night. Airstrikes in Beit Lahiya, central Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, and Jabalia intensified the crisis, Palestinian medics reported.

Israeli military operations targeted 'terrorist infrastructure' and reportedly eliminated numerous militants. The military also issued leaflets urging residents of Beit Lahiya to evacuate, highlighting a strategy to create buffer zones and reduce civilian casualties as conflicts with Hamas fighters persist.

The World Health Organization is set to evacuate over 100 patients from Gaza, amid reports of soaring tensions in the West Bank where Israeli forces are conducting frequent raids resulting in casualties and arrests of militants.

