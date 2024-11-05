Left Menu

Farmers Rally in Protest Over DAP Shortage and Paddy Procurement Issues

Farmers under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha protested in a panchayat over DAP fertiliser shortages and inefficient paddy procurement. They criticized the Haryana government's attitude and called for nationwide protests on November 26, the anniversary of the farmers' agitation. Key demands include legal MSP guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers, united under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged a state-level protest addressing alleged deficiencies in DAP fertiliser supply and slow paddy procurement. The protest highlighted issues of stubble burning penalties as well.

The procession aimed at the Haryana Chief Minister's residence was halted by police, prompting farmers to demonstrate on the road instead. Leaders criticized the BJP government for its negligent approach towards agricultural challenges.

A call for nationwide protests on November 26 was issued to push for demands like legal Minimum Support Price guarantees. Notable protest speakers included Darshan Pal and Rattan Maan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

