Farmers Rally in Protest Over DAP Shortage and Paddy Procurement Issues

Farmers, united under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged a state-level protest addressing alleged deficiencies in DAP fertiliser supply and slow paddy procurement. The protest highlighted issues of stubble burning penalties as well.

The procession aimed at the Haryana Chief Minister's residence was halted by police, prompting farmers to demonstrate on the road instead. Leaders criticized the BJP government for its negligent approach towards agricultural challenges.

A call for nationwide protests on November 26 was issued to push for demands like legal Minimum Support Price guarantees. Notable protest speakers included Darshan Pal and Rattan Maan.

