Tragic Meal: Odisha's Mango Kernel Controversy
Two tribal women in Odisha's Kandhamal district died allegedly after eating mango kernel gruel. Six others fell ill, leading to a broader investigation ordered by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The Congress party demands compensation, highlighting potential food scarcity in the village.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, two tribal women lost their lives allegedly after consuming mango kernel gruel in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The Chief Minister has launched an inquiry into the tragedy that struck Mandipanka village.
Six others were hospitalized, escalating concerns about food safety and potential food scarcity in the region. Congress visited the village, demanding a Rs 20 lakh compensation for each bereaved family.
However, the state government refuted claims of food scarcity. They attribute the deaths to food poisoning, unrelated to mango kernel gruel. Meanwhile, Congress continues to press for accountability and immediate relief as tensions rise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
