Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Shooters after Dramatic Chase

Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters, including a juvenile, from the Gogi gang for allegedly attacking two property dealers' offices. The incidents occurred in Nangloi and Alipur and were part of an extortion scheme organized by gang leaders under the orders of Yogesh and Monty Maan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:49 IST
Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Shooters after Dramatic Chase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two suspects, including a juvenile, from the notorious Gogi gang on Tuesday evening.

The two, identified as Akash Rathore and a juvenile, were allegedly involved in opening fire at property dealers' offices in Delhi's Nangloi and Alipur areas on Monday. The shooting incidents were part of a broader extortion operation orchestrated by top gang leaders.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted the suspects at Narela. The suspects attempted to flee but were quickly caught, with Akash Rathore being armed at the scene. They have since confessed to carrying out the shootings on the orders of gang leaders Yogesh alias Tunda and Monty Maan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024