Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Shooters after Dramatic Chase
Delhi Police arrested two suspected shooters, including a juvenile, from the Gogi gang for allegedly attacking two property dealers' offices. The incidents occurred in Nangloi and Alipur and were part of an extortion scheme organized by gang leaders under the orders of Yogesh and Monty Maan.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended two suspects, including a juvenile, from the notorious Gogi gang on Tuesday evening.
The two, identified as Akash Rathore and a juvenile, were allegedly involved in opening fire at property dealers' offices in Delhi's Nangloi and Alipur areas on Monday. The shooting incidents were part of a broader extortion operation orchestrated by top gang leaders.
Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted the suspects at Narela. The suspects attempted to flee but were quickly caught, with Akash Rathore being armed at the scene. They have since confessed to carrying out the shootings on the orders of gang leaders Yogesh alias Tunda and Monty Maan.
