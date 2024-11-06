Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that the country's initial military encounters with North Korean forces have heightened global instability. His remarks came in a nightly video briefing, stressing the international implications of these developments.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov further confirmed the confrontation in an interview with a South Korean broadcaster. He emphasized the significance of this engagement and its potential impact on international diplomacy.

The Ukrainian military's clash with North Korean troops suggests a worrying escalation in global military tensions, with possible implications for security dynamics worldwide.

