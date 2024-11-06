Left Menu

Netanyahu Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, replacing him with Israel Katz. The reshuffle comes amidst increasing tensions in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have killed dozens. Netanyahu cited a 'crisis of trust' between him and Gallant as the reason for the firing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken significant steps to reshape his cabinet amid heightened hostilities in the Gaza Strip. Citing a 'crisis of trust,' Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and appointed Israel Katz, the former foreign minister, as his successor. Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu, both in the right-wing Likud party, had clashed over Israel's strategic approach to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The conflict has seen Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza, with Palestinian medics reporting at least 35 casualties since Monday evening. Netanyahu has also named Gideon Saar the new foreign minister in response to the evolving situation. The continued violence has led to Israeli forces issuing evacuation orders in targeted areas within Gaza.

Meanwhile, the situation is drawing international attention. On Wednesday, France's foreign minister is set to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories, hoping to encourage diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the crises in Gaza and Lebanon. The World Health Organization plans a rare evacuation of patients from Gaza, including children with trauma injuries and chronic diseases, underlining the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict.

