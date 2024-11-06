Left Menu

Valencia's Missing: A Grim Aftermath

Spanish authorities report 89 people missing following catastrophic floods in Valencia. The death toll in this region stands at 211, out of a total of 217 across the country. Families have submitted information and biological samples to assist in locating their loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sedavi | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish authorities have announced that 89 individuals remain missing a week after devastating floods swept through the eastern Valencia region. This is the first official count of the missing in the aftermath of the disaster.

The Valencia region bore the brunt of the tragedy, with 211 confirmed deaths out of a total of 217 nationwide. The figures highlight the region's severe impact from the floods.

The Superior Court of Valencia has compiled the missing persons list, relying on data provided by families who submitted information and biological samples in hopes of finding their unlocated relatives.

