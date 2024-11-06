Left Menu

Israel Katz: New Defense Minister Amid Military Tumult

Israel Katz, previously Israel's foreign minister, has been named defense minister after Netanyahu dismissed Yoav Gallant. Katz, a longtime Knesset member and Likud party affiliate, takes over amid military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. He has held various ministerial roles, but lacks senior military command experience.

Israel Katz, former foreign minister, has been appointed as Israel's new defense minister after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed Yoav Gallant from the position. The decision follows Netanyahu's loss of trust in Gallant's military management, which includes crucial ongoing operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Katz, born in Ashkelon in 1955, joined the military in 1973, serving as a paratrooper until 1977. Unlike his predecessor, Katz has no experience in high-level military command. Katz has been involved in politics since 1998 as a member of the Knesset, where he participated in several committees on foreign affairs, defense, and justice.

Throughout his political career, Katz has managed a variety of ministerial departments, including agriculture, transport, intelligence, finance, and energy. He was foreign minister in 2019, known for declaring Antonio Guterres persona non grata and initiating legal actions against French President Macron. Katz's diplomatic engagement with the U.S., however, has been minimal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

