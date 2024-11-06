Left Menu

Rhino Poachers Nabbed in Assam's Darrang District

Four alleged rhino poachers were apprehended in Assam's Darrang district. Authorities seized a .303 rifle, ammunition, mobile phones, motorcycles, and camping gear. The group, planning to target rhinos in Orang National Park, was arrested thanks to coordinated law enforcement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:04 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, four individuals suspected of poaching rhinos have been arrested in Assam's Darrang district. Authorities successfully intercepted the poachers along with a cache of arms and ammunition.

The Director General of Police, G P Singh, revealed via a social media post that the suspects were allegedly plotting to kill a rhino at Orang National Park. The arrest took place on Tuesday night, thwarting their plans.

Seized from the suspects were a .303 caliber rifle with ammunition, three mobile phones, five motorcycles, and various camping supplies. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of their illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

