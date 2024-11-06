Rhino Poachers Nabbed in Assam's Darrang District

In a significant breakthrough, four individuals suspected of poaching rhinos have been arrested in Assam's Darrang district. Authorities successfully intercepted the poachers along with a cache of arms and ammunition.

The Director General of Police, G P Singh, revealed via a social media post that the suspects were allegedly plotting to kill a rhino at Orang National Park. The arrest took place on Tuesday night, thwarting their plans.

Seized from the suspects were a .303 caliber rifle with ammunition, three mobile phones, five motorcycles, and various camping supplies. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of their illegal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)