Arms Cache Unearthed in Manipur's Tengnoupal District

A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by security forces in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, according to a police announcement on Wednesday.

The raid in the Samukom area yielded a significant haul, including two pistols, three locally made cannons known as pompis, eight 7.62 mm live rounds, two pistol rounds, nine IEDs, eight grenades, 36 hand grenades, and two walkie-talkie sets.

Tengnoupal district, known for its thick forests and porous border with Myanmar, has been identified by security agencies as a critical route for illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling operations.

