Arms Cache Unearthed in Manipur's Tengnoupal District

Security forces discovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, which has become a hotspot for illegal arms trafficking. Recovered items included pistols, cannons, IEDs, grenades, and walkie-talkie sets. The area is a known route for illicit activities due to its proximity to Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:17 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by security forces in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, according to a police announcement on Wednesday.

The raid in the Samukom area yielded a significant haul, including two pistols, three locally made cannons known as pompis, eight 7.62 mm live rounds, two pistol rounds, nine IEDs, eight grenades, 36 hand grenades, and two walkie-talkie sets.

Tengnoupal district, known for its thick forests and porous border with Myanmar, has been identified by security agencies as a critical route for illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

