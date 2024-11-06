Arms Cache Unearthed in Manipur's Tengnoupal District
Security forces discovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, which has become a hotspot for illegal arms trafficking. Recovered items included pistols, cannons, IEDs, grenades, and walkie-talkie sets. The area is a known route for illicit activities due to its proximity to Myanmar.
A cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by security forces in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, according to a police announcement on Wednesday.
The raid in the Samukom area yielded a significant haul, including two pistols, three locally made cannons known as pompis, eight 7.62 mm live rounds, two pistol rounds, nine IEDs, eight grenades, 36 hand grenades, and two walkie-talkie sets.
Tengnoupal district, known for its thick forests and porous border with Myanmar, has been identified by security agencies as a critical route for illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling operations.
