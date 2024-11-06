Left Menu

China Imposes Rare Death Sentence in Espionage Crackdown

A former Chinese state employee, identified as Zhang, faces a rare death sentence for allegedly leaking state secrets to foreign spies. The case highlights China's intensifying anti-espionage efforts amid growing national security tensions. Zhang reportedly succumbed to financial temptation, becoming entangled with foreign intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:31 IST
China Imposes Rare Death Sentence in Espionage Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A former employee of a Chinese state agency has been handed a rare death sentence for leaking classified information, according to the Ministry of State Security. The ex-employee, named Zhang, was accused of providing top-secret data to foreign espionage agencies, threatening China's national security.

The ministry described Zhang as a core insider privy to a significant volume of state secrets during his tenure. Post-employment, he became a key target for foreign intelligence agencies, succumbing to financial lures and turning into what the ministry called a 'puppet' in their control.

Chinese legislators recently expanded anti-espionage laws, complicating cross-border information exchanges. In a separate incident, Australian writer Yang Hengjun received a suspended death sentence in a similar case. Zhang's penalty, however, comes without suspension, showcasing the severity of China's crackdown on espionage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024