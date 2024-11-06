Tragic Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Clash

A violent land dispute resulted in the death of a septuagenarian man on Wednesday, local authorities reported. The victim, identified as Visheshar Saroj, suffered fatal injuries during a skirmish over land ownership that took place a day earlier.

The confrontation saw Saroj, Raj Kalika Prasad, and Mamta Saroj attacked with sticks and sharp weapons. The injured were promptly taken to the hospital. Saroj was transferred to Lucknow for further treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR has been registered against Sudharam, Pradeep Kumar, Shahi, and Rajkumari, with charges including attempted murder and causing hurt with dangerous weapons. Allegations of land grabbing by Sudharam prompted the family of Mamta Saroj to file a complaint prior to the clash. Police are preparing to upgrade the charges to murder following Saroj’s death.

(With inputs from agencies.)