Australia's High Court Protects Migrants' Rights Against Harsh Controls

Australia's highest court has delivered a decisive ruling, rejecting laws that required migrants to wear electronic tracking devices or adhere to curfews. The decision marked a significant setback for the government, who had championed the measures as essential for community protection.

The High Court found the restrictions unconstitutional, citing that punishment must come from judges, not legislators. The case impacted around 200 non-citizens who, due to their criminal histories, were subjected to these conditions following an earlier High Court judgment prohibiting indefinite detention.

In response, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced intentions to propose new legislation, emphasizing that the safety of Australians remains a top priority. Meanwhile, opposition figures criticized the ruling as a governmental failure, expressing concerns over the lack of monitoring for serious offenders now free in the community.

