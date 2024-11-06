Australia's High Court Protects Migrants' Rights Against Harsh Controls
Australia's highest court ruled against the use of electronic tracking and curfews for migrants, deeming them unconstitutional. The ruling impacts over 200 non-citizens with criminal records who cannot be deported. The government plans to propose revised legislation for monitoring measures, prioritizing community safety.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's highest court has delivered a decisive ruling, rejecting laws that required migrants to wear electronic tracking devices or adhere to curfews. The decision marked a significant setback for the government, who had championed the measures as essential for community protection.
The High Court found the restrictions unconstitutional, citing that punishment must come from judges, not legislators. The case impacted around 200 non-citizens who, due to their criminal histories, were subjected to these conditions following an earlier High Court judgment prohibiting indefinite detention.
In response, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced intentions to propose new legislation, emphasizing that the safety of Australians remains a top priority. Meanwhile, opposition figures criticized the ruling as a governmental failure, expressing concerns over the lack of monitoring for serious offenders now free in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Leader Condemns UP Government Amidst Bahraich Violence Controversy
Government to Issue National Apology to Abuse Survivors in Care
Government Overhauls School Lunch Programme, Saving $130 Million Annually
Punjab Government Approves Prosecution of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 Sacrilege Cases
Dr Jitendra Singh Emphasizes AI's Role in Government Efficiency During PMO Session