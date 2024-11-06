Probe Intensifies: Siddaramaiah Faces Scrutiny in MUDA Allotment Case

The Lokayukta police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday over allegations of illegal site allotment connected to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Responding to a subpoena, Siddaramaiah faced a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T J Udesh for a two-hour questioning session, according to official sources.

Siddaramaiah is named as the primary accused in the FIR, which alleges the wrongful assignment of 14 MUDA sites to his wife, Parvathi B M. His wife, previously questioned on October 25, is listed as the second accused. The FIR also implicates Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the prior owner of a contested land parcel.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP staged a protest demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation. Led by MLA T S Srivatsa, the BJP criticized the ongoing process and called for a CBI investigation, questioning the Lokayukta's ability to conduct a fair inquiry against a serving Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)