Left Menu

Probe Intensifies: Siddaramaiah Faces Scrutiny in MUDA Allotment Case

The Lokayukta police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding alleged illegal allotment of MUDA sites. The CM, his wife, and other associates are accused. Opposition BJP protested, demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation and a CBI probe, citing concerns over the fairness of the Lokayukta investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:37 IST
Probe Intensifies: Siddaramaiah Faces Scrutiny in MUDA Allotment Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday over allegations of illegal site allotment connected to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Responding to a subpoena, Siddaramaiah faced a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T J Udesh for a two-hour questioning session, according to official sources.

Siddaramaiah is named as the primary accused in the FIR, which alleges the wrongful assignment of 14 MUDA sites to his wife, Parvathi B M. His wife, previously questioned on October 25, is listed as the second accused. The FIR also implicates Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the prior owner of a contested land parcel.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP staged a protest demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation. Led by MLA T S Srivatsa, the BJP criticized the ongoing process and called for a CBI investigation, questioning the Lokayukta's ability to conduct a fair inquiry against a serving Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024