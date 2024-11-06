Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Illegal House Demolition

The Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to compensate a man with Rs 25 lakh after his house was illegally demolished in 2019 for road widening. The Court also mandated an inquiry into the demolition by the Chief Secretary, condemning the high-handed actions demonstrated by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:15 IST
Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Illegal House Demolition
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to Uttar Pradesh authorities, mandating compensation of Rs 25 lakh to a man whose house was razed illegally in 2019 for a road widening project.

This decision was formulated following a hearing, presided over by a bench that included Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The illegal demolition took place in the Maharajganj district, prompting the Court to demand an inquiry by the state’s Chief Secretary.

The bench criticized the authorities for their 'high-handed' approach, emphasizing that a bulldozer's sudden appearance to demolish a home overnight is unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024