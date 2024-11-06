Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Illegal House Demolition

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to Uttar Pradesh authorities, mandating compensation of Rs 25 lakh to a man whose house was razed illegally in 2019 for a road widening project.

This decision was formulated following a hearing, presided over by a bench that included Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The illegal demolition took place in the Maharajganj district, prompting the Court to demand an inquiry by the state’s Chief Secretary.

The bench criticized the authorities for their 'high-handed' approach, emphasizing that a bulldozer's sudden appearance to demolish a home overnight is unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)