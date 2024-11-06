Left Menu

Heritage Battle: Waqf Board Claims Historical Bidar Fort Monuments

The Karnataka Board of Waqfs has identified 17 monuments within Bidar Fort as its property, sparking controversy with the Archaeological Survey of India, the official custodian. Allegations of misconduct and misinformation have arisen, leading to heated disputes involving local farmers over land rights and Waqf Board actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:34 IST
The Karnataka Board of Waqfs has sparked a major controversy by asserting ownership over 17 historic monuments within Bidar Fort, according to district administration sources. This move has reportedly surprised the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which manages and maintains the fort.

The monuments claimed include key historical sites like the 'Sixteen Pillar' mosque and multiple tombs of Bahmani dynasty rulers, stirring significant unrest within the local community. Allegations from the Waqf Board suggest that misinformation may be fueling tensions, potentially damaging community relations.

As tensions rise, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured farmers affected by land claims that eviction will not occur. Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 plans to visit regions impacted by these actions to address grievances and conduct public hearings.

