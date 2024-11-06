Arrest in Connection with the Murder of Former Minister Baba Siddique

The Mumbai police have made another arrest related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, marking the 16th apprehension in this high-profile case.

According to officials, the crime branch has successfully detained the suspect, though specifics about the arrest remain undisclosed.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s Bandra on October 12. Investigations suggest that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the murder.

