Arrest in Connection with the Murder of Former Minister Baba Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested another individual linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This marks the 16th arrest in the high-profile case. Baba Siddique was murdered by gunmen near his son's office. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is allegedly implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police have made another arrest related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, marking the 16th apprehension in this high-profile case.

According to officials, the crime branch has successfully detained the suspect, though specifics about the arrest remain undisclosed.

Baba Siddique, aged 66, was fatally shot by three gunmen near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s Bandra on October 12. Investigations suggest that Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

