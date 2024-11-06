Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident at Tungabhadra River

A man allegedly threw his two children and a nephew into the Tungabhadra river before jumping in himself following a quarrel with his wife. The incident occurred near Korlahalli, Mundargi. Authorities suspect his alcoholism and domestic disputes played a role. A search operation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:14 IST
In a tragic incident near Korlahalli in Mundargi taluk, a 40-year-old man allegedly threw his two children and a nephew into the Tungabhadra river before jumping in himself, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities suspect that a domestic dispute between Manjappa Arakeri and his wife the previous night may have driven him to take this drastic action. The search continues for the bodies of Arakeri, his children Dhanya, aged 6, Pavan, aged 4, and nephew Vedant, aged 3.

According to a senior police officer, preliminary inquiries revealed that Arakeri was an alcoholic who frequently quarreled with his wife over trivial matters. Following the latest argument, he allegedly took the children to the Korlahalli bridge and committed the act. The search operation aims to recover their bodies from the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

