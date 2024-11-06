Legal Battle Over Sanjauli Mosque Takes a New Turn

The contentious issue surrounding the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla escalated on Wednesday when the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) filed an appeal against the municipal court's order to demolish three unauthorized floors of the mosque. This recent development reignites the legal battle over the mosque's construction.

The Municipal Commissioner's Court had initially permitted the demolition on October 5, following an offer from the mosque's president, Latif Mohammad, to remove the contested floors. However, the AHMO has challenged the validity of the court's order, questioning Latif's authority to represent the community in this decision.

The case is now pending in the court of the Additional District Judge, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11. Meanwhile, the high court had previously instructed swift resolution and summoned notices to all parties involved, underscoring the case's complexity and significance.

