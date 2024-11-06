Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Sanjauli Mosque Takes a New Turn

The Sanjauli mosque case in Shimla escalates as a Muslim group challenges a demolition order. The Municipal Commissioner's Court had allowed the removal of unauthorized floors, but the All Himachal Muslim Organisation files an appeal claiming the order is invalid. The case awaits further hearing.

Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious issue surrounding the Sanjauli mosque in Shimla escalated on Wednesday when the All Himachal Muslim Organisation (AHMO) filed an appeal against the municipal court's order to demolish three unauthorized floors of the mosque. This recent development reignites the legal battle over the mosque's construction.

The Municipal Commissioner's Court had initially permitted the demolition on October 5, following an offer from the mosque's president, Latif Mohammad, to remove the contested floors. However, the AHMO has challenged the validity of the court's order, questioning Latif's authority to represent the community in this decision.

The case is now pending in the court of the Additional District Judge, with the next hearing scheduled for November 11. Meanwhile, the high court had previously instructed swift resolution and summoned notices to all parties involved, underscoring the case's complexity and significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

