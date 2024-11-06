Tensions Rise in Chattogram Over Facebook Post, Prompting Military Intervention

Army-led joint forces patrolled Chattogram after tensions flared due to a provocative Facebook post by a local trader. The post, which labeled ISKCON a 'terrorist group,' angered the neighboring Hindu community, prompting clashes.

While security forces moved in to defuse the situation at Hazari Gali, incidents of violence left army personnel and police officers injured from acid and glass projectiles. Authorities detained 80 individuals linked to the unrest.

Community leaders had requested military intervention to prevent escalating violence, as the situation remains tense in the region with investigations underway.

