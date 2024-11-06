Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Chattogram Over Facebook Post, Prompting Military Intervention

Clashes erupted in Chattogram, Bangladesh after a Facebook post by a Muslim trader labeled ISKCON a 'terrorist group,' igniting unrest within the Hindu community. Military forces intervened to restore order. Violence saw several injured, and 80 suspects were detained for investigation by joint forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Army-led joint forces patrolled Chattogram after tensions flared due to a provocative Facebook post by a local trader. The post, which labeled ISKCON a 'terrorist group,' angered the neighboring Hindu community, prompting clashes.

While security forces moved in to defuse the situation at Hazari Gali, incidents of violence left army personnel and police officers injured from acid and glass projectiles. Authorities detained 80 individuals linked to the unrest.

Community leaders had requested military intervention to prevent escalating violence, as the situation remains tense in the region with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

