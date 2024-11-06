Left Menu

Defamation Battle: Atishi's Court Showdown Extended

Chief Minister Atishi was granted time until November 22 to submit her rejoinder in a defamation case brought by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Kapoor had accused Atishi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of defaming him by alleging BJP's attempts to bribe AAP MLAs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:39 IST
Defamation Battle: Atishi's Court Showdown Extended
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the court has extended the deadline for Chief Minister Atishi to submit a rejoinder in her ongoing defamation case. Atishi is embroiled in a legal tussle with BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who accuses her of defamation.

The case originates from allegations made by Atishi, which claimed the BJP attempted to allure AAP MLAs with monetary incentives. The accusation, aimed to destabilize the AAP governance, was followed by Kapoor's criminal defamation complaint. The court has now given Atishi until November 22 to respond to the arguments made against her application.

Earlier, the court had issued a summons against Atishi but refrained from naming former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused. The developments indicate a complex legal battle as both parties brace for the next court appearance, scheduled for November 22, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024