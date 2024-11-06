Defamation Battle: Atishi's Court Showdown Extended

In a significant legal development, the court has extended the deadline for Chief Minister Atishi to submit a rejoinder in her ongoing defamation case. Atishi is embroiled in a legal tussle with BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who accuses her of defamation.

The case originates from allegations made by Atishi, which claimed the BJP attempted to allure AAP MLAs with monetary incentives. The accusation, aimed to destabilize the AAP governance, was followed by Kapoor's criminal defamation complaint. The court has now given Atishi until November 22 to respond to the arguments made against her application.

Earlier, the court had issued a summons against Atishi but refrained from naming former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused. The developments indicate a complex legal battle as both parties brace for the next court appearance, scheduled for November 22, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)