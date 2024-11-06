Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Advocates' Mental Health, Suggests Bar Council Involvement

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea regarding the mental well-being of advocates. Instead, it suggested the petitioner approach the Bar Council of India (BCI). The bench highlighted that mental health issues affect various professions beyond law. The petitioner plans to present this issue to the BCI for further action.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided against hearing a plea concerning mental well-being in the legal profession, advising the petitioner to address the matter with the Bar Council of India (BCI) instead.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, accompanied by Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, remarked on the necessity for bar associations to take independent measures to tackle mental health issues. The court emphasized that such issues are relevant across numerous professions.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, representing the petitioner, noted that the Indian Medical Association already has mechanisms in place for medical professionals' mental health. After the court's decision, Singh opted to withdraw the plea, agreeing to take the matter before the BCI for potential progress.

