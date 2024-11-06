Left Menu

Himachal's Guarded Front: No Infiltration, Assures Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla refuted claims of Chinese infiltration at the state's border. Responding to concerns raised by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding drone sightings in Kinnaur district, Shukla reassured reporters that there was no breach, emphasizing the Indian Army's vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla dismissed allegations of Chinese infiltration along the state's border on Wednesday. His statement followed concerns highlighted by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi about drone sightings near the Indo-China border in Kinnaur district.

Governor Shukla, addressing reporters during a Panchayati Raj Department event at Raj Bhawan, stated confidently that China's attempts to encroach even an inch of Indian soil will not succeed, asserting India's strong stance on border security.

The governor reassured that after visits to the state's border areas and interactions with soldiers, there was no evidence of infiltration. Minister Negi had earlier reported frequent drone activities near Kinnaur, urging public representatives to show support for the stationed soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

