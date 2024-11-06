Left Menu

Businessman Cleared for International Travel Amid Legal Scrutiny

A Delhi court has granted Delhi excise case accused, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, the right to travel abroad, claiming it is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Despite opposition from the CBI, the judge found no reason to suspect Reddy would not return to India.

Updated: 06-11-2024 19:53 IST

A Delhi court granted Hyderabad businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy permission to travel abroad for business, despite his involvement in a corruption case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy. The court emphasized that the right to travel is fundamental, protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed Reddy to visit Dubai and the US from November 7 to 30, 2024, noting there was no evidence of non-cooperation with the investigation. The court ruled that travel rights for accused individuals cannot be unduly restricted, subject to reasonable conditions.

The court required Reddy to refrain from property transactions or changing citizenship without permission. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the move, suggesting Reddy risked fleeing. Previously, the court allowed Reddy to become an approver in a related money laundering case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

