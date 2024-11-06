Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Found in Delhi Kidnapping Case

A 14-year-old girl was reportedly abducted in Delhi, spurring a prompt response from local authorities. Investigations led to her rescue from a nearby residence, with the alleged kidnappers, Shahjad and Afsa, apprehended. The case now includes serious charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dramatic rescue unfolded in Delhi on Wednesday when a 14-year-old girl, reported missing, was found in a nearby residence. Local authorities responded swiftly to a tip-off, leading to the teenager's recovery.

According to police, the girl was allegedly kidnapped by two individuals identified as Shahjad and Afsa. The local community played a crucial role in her rescue, confronting the suspected kidnappers before authorities arrived.

The girl has been safely reunited with her family, and the police have confirmed that POCSO sections will be applicable in the legal proceedings against the accused. Shahjad has been taken into custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

