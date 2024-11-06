Dramatic Rescue: Missing Teen Found in Delhi Kidnapping Case

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Delhi on Wednesday when a 14-year-old girl, reported missing, was found in a nearby residence. Local authorities responded swiftly to a tip-off, leading to the teenager's recovery.

According to police, the girl was allegedly kidnapped by two individuals identified as Shahjad and Afsa. The local community played a crucial role in her rescue, confronting the suspected kidnappers before authorities arrived.

The girl has been safely reunited with her family, and the police have confirmed that POCSO sections will be applicable in the legal proceedings against the accused. Shahjad has been taken into custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)