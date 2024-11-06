Court Questions Legality of Bahraich Demolition Notices

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has raised questions to the Uttar Pradesh government about the processes followed prior to issuing demolition notices in Bahraich. The court is seeking clarity on whether the necessary surveys and demarcations were conducted according to legal protocols.

A division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi sought detailed reports from the state government, aiming to verify whether the notices were served by appropriate authorities. The court has provided a 15-day extension for those affected to respond.

This development arose amidst tensions surrounding the demolition of allegedly illegal structures and the recent death of Ram Gopal Mishra. The court will further deliberate on the matter on November 11, with both the government and petitioners required to submit additional documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)