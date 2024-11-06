Left Menu

Court Questions Legality of Bahraich Demolition Notices

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government about the legality of surveys and demarcations related to demolition notices in Bahraich. The court extended the deadline for responses, seeking detailed information on ownership and appropriate authority protocols before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:46 IST
Court Questions Legality of Bahraich Demolition Notices
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has raised questions to the Uttar Pradesh government about the processes followed prior to issuing demolition notices in Bahraich. The court is seeking clarity on whether the necessary surveys and demarcations were conducted according to legal protocols.

A division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi sought detailed reports from the state government, aiming to verify whether the notices were served by appropriate authorities. The court has provided a 15-day extension for those affected to respond.

This development arose amidst tensions surrounding the demolition of allegedly illegal structures and the recent death of Ram Gopal Mishra. The court will further deliberate on the matter on November 11, with both the government and petitioners required to submit additional documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024