Obscenity and Tensions in Paithani: A Community's Demand for Justice

An incident in Paithani, Uttarakhand, involving a person posting obscene photos of a girl on social media has led to communal tensions. Shahnawaz Mirza was arrested, but local traders protested by closing markets. BJP leaders demand further charges against Mirza, warning of potential agitation if unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions simmer in Paithani, Uttarakhand, after Shahnawaz Mirza allegedly posted an obscene video of a local woman, prompting her to leave home. The accused has been arrested, but anger lingers in the community.

Police have bolstered security in the area as local traders shut down markets in protest, showing solidarity against the reported crime.

The BJP's Pauri district vice president has issued an ultimatum, demanding additional charges be filed or face potential agitation from the community in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

