Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Mango Kernel Deaths in Odisha

The Odisha government has launched an investigation into the deaths of two women in Kandhamal district, allegedly caused by consuming mango kernel gruel. The opposition parties, BJD and Congress, hold the BJP administration accountable, accusing them of negligence in addressing food distribution failures.

Following the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, visited the affected village and initiated an inquiry. Sahoo's investigation will focus on alleged lapses in the Public Distribution System, amidst accusations that villagers were deprived of essential food grains in October.

The incident has sparked a political uproar, with demands for ministerial resignations and judicial probes. The BJD criticizes the BJP's handling of tribal community issues, while BJP officials counter-accuse the opposition of politicizing the tragedy. Civil society leaders urge comprehensive reviews of poverty alleviation efforts in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)