Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Delhi Gang Rape Case

Three men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly gang-raping a mentally ill woman from Odisha. After travelling to Delhi without notifying her family, the woman was found injured and taken to AIIMS for treatment. Police identified the suspects using extensive surveillance and made the arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:25 IST
In a harrowing incident, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals accused of gang-raping a mentally ill woman from Odisha in the Sarai Kale Khan area, officials announced on Thursday.

The victim, who travelled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family, was discovered in distress and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Her family had filed a missing person's report in Puri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh revealed that the suspects were apprehended following extensive investigation efforts, including reviewing over 700 CCTV camera recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

