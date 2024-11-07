Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Shocking Delhi Gang Rape Case

In a harrowing incident, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals accused of gang-raping a mentally ill woman from Odisha in the Sarai Kale Khan area, officials announced on Thursday.

The victim, who travelled to Delhi on May 9 without informing her family, was discovered in distress and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Her family had filed a missing person's report in Puri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh revealed that the suspects were apprehended following extensive investigation efforts, including reviewing over 700 CCTV camera recordings.

