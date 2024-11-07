Family Feud Turns Deadly in Sambalpur

In a shocking incident, police in Odisha's Sambalpur district have arrested a man and his son in connection with the murder of a 90-year-old woman and her 62-year-old daughter. The charred remains of Snehalata and Sairendri Dikshit were discovered in their residence under suspicious circumstances.

The investigation, initially treated as an unnatural death case, took a grim turn when the son and grandson of Snehalata were implicated as key suspects in the premeditated crime, motivated by a family property dispute.

Sources indicate that the victims were strangled before their bodies were set ablaze. The exact cause of death is pending further analysis through post-mortem reports, police authorities revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)