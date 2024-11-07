Left Menu

Trump Era: A Diplomatic Rollercoaster with China

Donald Trump inherits a U.S.-China relationship altered by Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Formal talks on issues like defense, fentanyl, climate change, and economics may be impacted by Trump's approach, causing uncertainty in military communications, arms control, and crisis management discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:38 IST
Donald Trump stands on the brink of reshaping U.S.-China relations, previously reset by Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. Inheriting improved communications in defense, especially around the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, Trump's presidency may undo progress amidst looming tensions.

Defense channels could experience cutbacks as both nations brace for unpredictability. Analysts emphasize the importance of existing diplomatic efforts, wary of a return to strained military dialogues reminiscent of the period following Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

Economic dialogues reflect concerns over tariffs and sanctions, with Trump's administration potentially halting progressions. Meanwhile, cooperation on climate and fentanyl may suffer, highlighting the fragile state of current bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

