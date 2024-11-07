Left Menu

Kerala High Court Progresses on Justice Hema Committee Report Probes

The Kerala High Court noted progress in investigations related to the Justice Hema Committee's findings on sexual harassment in the film industry. A special bench is overseeing 26 cases, while the state plans a draft law to address the issue. The court welcomes suggestions but won't draft legislation.

Updated: 07-11-2024 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court acknowledged significant progress in the investigation of various cases stemming from the Justice Hema Committee report, which revealed sexual harassment in the film industry.

A special division bench, comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha, reviewed the state government's report on the 26 FIRs filed regarding the report's revelations.

The court appointed an amicus curiae to manage the coordination of reports and legislative drafts. As some complainants are uncooperative, a special investigation team is probing the allegations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

