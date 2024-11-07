Gorkha Voices Rise: Protest Against J&K Special Status Resolution
The Gorkha community in Jammu protests against a resolution aiming to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, advocating for a separate state. Led by Karuna Chatri, they demand rights denied under the revocation of Article 370, which granted them citizenship and political freedoms lost for decades.
- Country:
- India
The Gorkha community in Jammu staged a protest against a newly-passed resolution seeking to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, previously revoked under Article 370. Effigies of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary were burned in protest.
Led by Karuna Chatri, president of Jammu and Kashmir Gorkha Sabha, the protesters demanded the creation of a separate state for the Jammu region. They argue this would allow governance that addresses their community's needs, which have been neglected under 'Kashmir-centric leadership'.
The protest comes in response to fears voiced by the Gorkha community that the restoration of J-K's special status could once again strip them of citizenship rights, which were only recently granted after Article 370's abrogation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brooke van Velden Defends Government’s Labour Policies Amid NZCTU Protests
Turmoil at Punjab University: Protests Erupt Over Alleged Suicide and Harassment Cases
Tensions Rise as Protesters Challenge Bangladeshi Presidential Leadership
Greek Public School Teachers and Ferry Crews Amplify Protests Over Workers' Rights
High-Stakes Protest: Man Climbs Electric Pole for Environmental Action