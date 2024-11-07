Left Menu

Gorkha Voices Rise: Protest Against J&K Special Status Resolution

The Gorkha community in Jammu protests against a resolution aiming to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, advocating for a separate state. Led by Karuna Chatri, they demand rights denied under the revocation of Article 370, which granted them citizenship and political freedoms lost for decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:17 IST
  • India

The Gorkha community in Jammu staged a protest against a newly-passed resolution seeking to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status, previously revoked under Article 370. Effigies of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary were burned in protest.

Led by Karuna Chatri, president of Jammu and Kashmir Gorkha Sabha, the protesters demanded the creation of a separate state for the Jammu region. They argue this would allow governance that addresses their community's needs, which have been neglected under 'Kashmir-centric leadership'.

The protest comes in response to fears voiced by the Gorkha community that the restoration of J-K's special status could once again strip them of citizenship rights, which were only recently granted after Article 370's abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

