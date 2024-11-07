Left Menu

India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Strengthening Security Through Cooperation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Indian government's commitment to eradicating terrorism. With Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy, terror incidents have decreased significantly. Shah emphasized the need for cooperation between central and state agencies, enhanced use of technology, and legal measures to combat and dismantle terror networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:43 IST
India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Strengthening Security Through Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern declaration of intent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism, citing a strategic approach initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

Highlighting achievements, Shah noted a 70% drop in terror incidents, attributing success to joint efforts between state and central governments, notably in challenging regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

A focal point of the ongoing anti-terror conference is the importance of integrated action, enhancing legal frameworks, and employing advanced technology to promote a cohesive national strategy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024