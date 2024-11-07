India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Strengthening Security Through Cooperation

In a stern declaration of intent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism, citing a strategic approach initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

Highlighting achievements, Shah noted a 70% drop in terror incidents, attributing success to joint efforts between state and central governments, notably in challenging regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

A focal point of the ongoing anti-terror conference is the importance of integrated action, enhancing legal frameworks, and employing advanced technology to promote a cohesive national strategy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)