India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: Strengthening Security Through Cooperation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Indian government's commitment to eradicating terrorism. With Prime Minister Modi's zero-tolerance policy, terror incidents have decreased significantly. Shah emphasized the need for cooperation between central and state agencies, enhanced use of technology, and legal measures to combat and dismantle terror networks.
In a stern declaration of intent, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism, citing a strategic approach initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.
Highlighting achievements, Shah noted a 70% drop in terror incidents, attributing success to joint efforts between state and central governments, notably in challenging regions like Jammu and Kashmir.
A focal point of the ongoing anti-terror conference is the importance of integrated action, enhancing legal frameworks, and employing advanced technology to promote a cohesive national strategy against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
