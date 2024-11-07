Left Menu

Iranian Perspective on U.S. Election Outcomes and Nuclear Deal

Iran's Foreign Ministry views U.S. elections as a chance to assess past policy approaches, following Donald Trump's election victory. Trump's potential return could mean more stringent U.S. oil sanctions on Iran. While Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, outgoing President Biden's negotiations for a new nuclear deal stalled.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has described U.S. elections as an opportunity to reassess the American government's policy missteps. This statement comes in the wake of Donald Trump's recent presidential victory, which has raised concerns over stricter U.S. oil sanctions on Iran.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, remarked on the bitter experiences faced from previous U.S. governments' policies. These elections are seen as a chance to scrutinize past strategies. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed willingness to settle the nuclear dispute, maintaining that Iran's nuclear activities are peaceful.

Outgoing President Joe Biden's efforts to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran did not yield results. There is uncertainty regarding Trump's stance on reopening discussions, but the future actions of the U.S. government will be pivotal in Iran's evaluation of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

