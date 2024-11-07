Supreme Court Deliberates on Tragic Kolkata Doctor Case

The Supreme Court began hearings on a suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is overseeing the matter.

The CBI's status report is currently under the apex court's scrutiny. On October 15, the court questioned the West Bengal government regarding the recruitment of civic volunteers, amid its criticism of the slow progress in installing CCTVs and building necessary facilities in medical colleges by the set deadline.

Expressing dissatisfaction with procedural mishaps, the court had ordered Kolkata police to promptly address the delay in filing the unnatural death case. Nationwide protests were sparked by the incident, with a civic volunteer being arrested shortly after the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)