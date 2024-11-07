Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Tragic Kolkata Doctor Case

The Supreme Court is reviewing a suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College. With national uproar and protests, the court examines the CBI's report and has expressed dissatisfaction over various procedural delays, including filing the FIR and implementing safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court began hearings on a suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is overseeing the matter.

The CBI's status report is currently under the apex court's scrutiny. On October 15, the court questioned the West Bengal government regarding the recruitment of civic volunteers, amid its criticism of the slow progress in installing CCTVs and building necessary facilities in medical colleges by the set deadline.

Expressing dissatisfaction with procedural mishaps, the court had ordered Kolkata police to promptly address the delay in filing the unnatural death case. Nationwide protests were sparked by the incident, with a civic volunteer being arrested shortly after the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

