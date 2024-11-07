Diplomatic Dynamics: Navigating US-China Relations Under Trump

As President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, the US-China relationship faces a significant reset, following advancements made by President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping. Crucial diplomatic channels, established to manage tensions over defense, fentanyl, and climate change, face uncertainty and potential closure under Trump's leadership.

Defense communications between US and Chinese militaries have stabilized regional hotspots, but may be among the first diplomatic casualties. Analysts express concern over China's military modernization clashing with US deployments, raising stakes in areas like Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Efforts to combat the illicit fentanyl trade and climate diplomacy joint ventures could flounder, as economic dialogues reveal China's apprehension over US tariffs. Regional diplomats remain wary, as Trump's policy unpredictability injects turmoil into an already complex global interplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)